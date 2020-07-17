Four months into closures and stay-at-home efforts, everyone is tired of the COVID-19 pandemic and wish we could just get back to normal.
Unfortunately, the virus and the disease are still here and causing much pain and suffering.
The coronavirus is still infecting county residents (more than 21,000 so far). It’s still sending people to the hospital (some 600 are there right now). And it’s still killing family members, friends, neighbors and colleagues (310 of the county's residents are no longer with us).
So while we’d all enjoy getting together with friends and extended family members, these types of gatherings are still prohibited under the state’s stay-at-home order, and public health officials are strenuously warning against violating that order, pointing out that private gatherings have been clearly linked to recent COVID-19 outbreaks.
In the last 28 days, 71 percent of those infected with COVID-19 told a contact tracer that they had attended a family gathering within a 14-day period -- a total of 228 people out of 319 interviewed by contact tracers that indicated they attended a gathering.
Three percent of those infected told contact tracers that they had attended a religious service and 3 percent indicated they had attended a protest in the last 14 days.
All of this means that the safest option for a family get-together still remains a virtual gathering, using digital tools such as Zoom or Facetime.
"It is foolish to endanger the lives of those you love the most," the county said in a news release on July 17.
It's important to remember that anyone can get COVID-19, and the data now shows that the majority of confirmed cases (52.2 percent) is coming from those between the age of 20 and 39. Plus, 24.4 percent of the cases are between the age of 10 and 19.
What hasn’t changed is that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are at extreme risk of death if they contract COVID-19.
"Please, think twice about exposing them to younger family members who may have been socializing with others outside the household," the county said.
"Despite any order or health expert advice, we know there will always be some who will gather anyway and put all of us at risk. We hope those who do will at the very least minimize the size of their gatherings; keep everyone outdoors, masked, and at least six feet apart at all times; and ensure no items are touched by more than one person."
Gathering with family and friends from other households -- chatting, laughing, and having a great time -- is precisely how this virus spreads. That’s why the state’s stay-at-home order banning gatherings among people from different households is an order, not simply advice.
"The best option for you and those you love is to gather virtually, or wait until orders have been lifted. The more we care about our families and friends by being responsible, the sooner we will defeat COVID-19 and the sooner life can return to normal," the county said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.