A local woman is expressing her thanks to the Fontana Police Department for making sure her autistic son had a very happy day recently.
Police brought the young son of Gabriela Vanderbush two toys, a stuffed K9 and a monster truck.
"This totally made my day," said Vanderbush, who praised Officer Jamie Simmons and her team for "the amazing gifts and a once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Vanderbush said that autism is a "journey that at times may be lonely, scary, sad and full of unpredictable moments."
She said it takes a "very special person to make a connection with anyone in the autism community," and Officer Steve Reed did just that, giving her son Austin a fist bump.
She said she understands the saying that "it takes a village to raise a child" because she knows that she can call "my Fontana P.D." any time for support.
