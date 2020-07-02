A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in Fontana on July 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At about 9:47 p.m., Jose Martin Aguirre, a 38-year-old Fontana resident, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Foothill Boulevard approaching Beech Avenue.
The driver of a Nissan Altima traveling westbound on Foothill turned left in front of Aguirre. Aguirre was unable to avoid striking the right side of the Nissan.
Aguirre was taken to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana for treatment of his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 10:37 p.m.
The driver of the Nissan stopped at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
The Fontana Police Department is investigating the incident.
