A motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle in Fontana on July 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 8:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Citrus and Slover avenues in the southern area of the city, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high speed and crashed into the rear of the vehicle, resulting in the rider being thrown approximately 50 yards away. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased.
It was later discovered that the rider had been involved in a pursuit by the California Highway Patrol the previous night.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
