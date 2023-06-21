A motorcyclist died in a traffic collision in Fontana on June 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at 6:31 p.m., when the motorcyclist was heading west on Valencia Avenue but lost control and collided with the south curb of Valencia at Wheeler Avenue and was ejected, police said. He suffered severe head trauma as a result of the collision.
He was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:03 p.m.
He was later identified as 49-year-old Fontana resident Fermin Contreras, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The Fontana Police Department was investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.