A motorcyclist from Fontana died in a traffic collision on the Interstate 15 Freeway on Feb. 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 11:32 p.m., a tractor/trailer combination vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Las Vegas man was traveling in the No. 3 lane of the southbound I-15, north of Fourth Street in Ontario, and the motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, was in the No. 2 lane.
For an unknown reason, the tractor/trailer combination vehicle veered to the left into the No. 2 lane, the CHP said. The motorcycle impacted the rear portion of the tractor and became lodged underneath the tractor. The tractor/trailer combination vehicle veered in an easterly direction and struck the center divider wall before coming to rest.
Shortly thereafter, the motorcycle became engulfed in flames. The rider of the motorcycle, who was initially lying next to the motorcycle, was assisted away from the fire by passing motorists. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by a paramedic at 11:54 p.m.
The driver of the tractor/trailer combination vehicle suffered minor injuries and refused treatment, the CHP said.
An estimated 75 gallons of diesel were spilled from the tractor/trailer combination vehicle into a storm drain located in the median. Caltrans was notified and safety measures were taken for proper cleanup.
