A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 16, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Arrow and Locust Avenue in eastern Fontana.
A white vehicle struck the motorcycle and then drove away. The investigation is ongoing.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
