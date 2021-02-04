A person was injured in a traffic collision in northern Fontana on Feb. 4, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Beech Avenue and the Route 210 Freeway.
A Gxsr 1000 motorcycle was exiting the off ramp from the freeway when it struck a Ford F-250 traveling southbound on Beech.
The motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital, and the driver of the F250 was uninjured.
"At this point in the investigation it is believed the motorcycle rider is at fault for the collision," said Fontana P.D. Officer Kevin Anderson.
He said there were no signs that either of the drivers were under the influence.
The incident took place at the same location where a deadly two-vehicle crash occurred on Jan. 20.
