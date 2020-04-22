A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in the eastern part of Fontana on April 21.
At about 7:57 p.m., the Fontana Police Department and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the 17900 block of Merrill Avenue and found a motorcycle rider lying in the middle of the street.
The motorcycle rider had been traveling north on Laurel Avenue before being struck by a truck heading east on Merrill Avenue, according to the Fontana P.D.
Emergency medical responders pronounced the unidentified motorcycle rider deceased at the scene.
The driver of the truck remained at the location. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors in this crash, police said.
Merrill and Laurel avenues were closed for an unknown period of time while the Fontana P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) and the Sheriff's Coroner Division conducted their investigation.
R.I.P. David♡ Love & Prayers to your family & little boy♡ I pray the Lord comforts & helps them all♡♡♡
