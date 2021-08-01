A motorcyclist died in a traffic collision in Fontana on July 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 6:08 p.m., Fontana Police Department officers responded to Locust Avenue and 7th Street.
The driver of the motorcycle, Israel Garcia, a 48-year-old resident of Jurupa Valley, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:32 p.m.
The Fontana P.D. is investigating the incident.
