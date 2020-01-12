A man was killed in a traffic collision involving two motorcycles in Fontana on Jan. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 5:32 p.m., officers with the Fontana Police Department responded to a motorcycle collision on Mango Avenue near Baseline Avenue in the northern area of the city.
One of the motorcyclists, 41-year-old Brandon Garret Sancett of Angeles Oaks, was found to be unconscious and unresponsive at the scene by Fontana Police Department officers and San Bernardino County medics. He was transported to Kaiser Foundation Hospital and pronounced deceased in the emergency department at 6:30 p.m.
The other rider, a 30-year-old Fontana man, was uninjured in the collision.
The Fontana P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the location and took over the investigation. The two riders were riding with two additional motorcycles. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
