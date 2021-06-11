A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Friday, June 11.
The motorcycle collided with a semi truck at Jurupa Avenue and Redwood Avenue.
Westbound Jurupa was closed because of the collision and motorists were urged to avoid the area while the Fontana Police Department's investigation was taking place, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
No further information was immediately available.
