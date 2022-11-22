A motorcyclist who allegedly committed a burglary was arrested after leading police on a chase in the southern area of Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Nov. 22 at about 12:08 a.m., an officer saw a man who was riding a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet in the area of Sierra and Jurupa avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the rider, later identified as Andres Magana Cruz, 24, did not yield, and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit went through a shopping center and onto Jurupa, where Cruz fled east in the westbound lanes. He failed to negotiate a northbound turn onto Alder Avenue, causing him to lay down the motorcycle and escape on foot into a residential area.
Officers immediately established a perimeter around the neighborhood and began a yard-to-yard search. The police helicopter and K9 Unit were able to track Cruz to an abandoned chicken coop, where he was hiding.
Cruz refused to leave the chicken coop and fought with the police K9, Romero said. But in the end, Cruz was taken into custody by officers.
Further investigation revealed Cruz allegedly had just committed a burglary in Jurupa Valley and still possessed stolen property, Romero said.
Paramedics treated Cruz at the scene. He was then transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being booked at West Valley Detention Center.
