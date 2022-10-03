A motorist died in a fiery collision involving two vehicles on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Bloomington on Oct. 2, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at 2:06 a.m., after a 2016 Kia Optima stopped in the center median of the freeway for unknown reasons, said Officer Ivan Sandoval.
For reasons still under investigation, a driver from Fontana allowed his 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe to veer left into the center median, colliding into the Kia. The impact caused both vehicles to be engulfed in flames.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Kia succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.
The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.
Alcohol/drugs were not factors in this crash, Sandoval said.
“If you are experiencing any type of issues with your vehicle, always make an attempt to get off the freeway,” Sandoval said.
