A motorist died in a traffic collision in the far northern area of Fontana on the morning of Sept. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:30 a.m., the Fontana P.D. received a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on Sierra Avenue between Riverside Avenue and Summit Avenue.
Officers arrived and found a vehicle that was traveling south on Sierra lost control and hit an Edison pole. The driver and sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.
The driver was a 20-year-old resident of Fontana whose name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
Fontana City Yard personnel responded with barricades and shut down Sierra in both directions while officers from the Major Accident Investigation Team completed their investigation. Sierra was reopened at 7:30 a.m.
