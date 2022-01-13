A motorist from Fontana died in an incident in Ontario on Jan. 10, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 12:29 a.m., Ontario Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Vineyard Avenue.
The driver, Fredy Moises Castellon, 48, was declared deceased on scene at 12:37 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
The Ontario P.D. was investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.