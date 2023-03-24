A motorist was injured when a car crashed into a tree in Fontana in the early morning hours of March 23, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 1:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Sierra and Randall avenues for a single-vehicle traffic collision.
Officers attempted to contact the driver, Andrea Barrigan, 28, who was found seated at the wheel and non-responsive, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Barrigan had been traveling south on Sierra, veering through the center median against traffic, and struck a tree on the east side of Sierra, Romero said. The impact caused the tree to fall into northbound lanes of traffic.
Barrigan was treated at the scene by San Bernardino County Fire / Medics and transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
Traffic investigators are investigating the accident and will forward DUI charges to be filed with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, Romero said.
City maintenance crews were called to remove the fallen tree from the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.