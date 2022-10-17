One motorist was taken to a hospital after a rollover collision in Fontana on Oct. 15, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 2:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cypress and Merrill avenues after being informed that a person was trapped inside one of the two vehicles involved in the collision, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
At the scene, officers found a 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2021 Ford Edge, which had rolled over.
San Bernardino County Fire / Medics removed a female driver and transported her to an area hospital as a precaution, Romero said.
