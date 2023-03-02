A motorist who was stranded in deep snow in the Lytle Creek area was rescued by a helicopter crew, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 28, Brandon Henson, a 31-year-old Mission Viejo resident, traveled to Cold Water Canyon to go off-roading.
As Henson drove on the trail, his vehicle became disabled in deep snow. Henson attempted to dig his vehicle out of the snow but was unsuccessful, as approximately four feet of snow continued to fall in the area. Henson was unable to place a call for assistance as a result of poor cell reception in the area.
On March 1 at about 1 a.m., Henson was able to send a text message to his girlfriend to advise he was stranded in the snow within a remote area. No further communication was established with Henson and limited information was available on his whereabouts.
At about 5:34 a.m., Sheriff's Dispatch received a 911 call from Henson's girlfriend requesting assistance in locating Henson.
Deputies from the Fontana Station responded to assist with search efforts. As deputies attempted to search the area for Henson, the heavy snowfall prevented patrol vehicles from reaching the remote area.
Sheriff's Aviation was requested to assist in locating Henson. Sheriff's patrol helicopter 40 King 1 responded to the area and located Henson with his vehicle. The crew of 40 King 1 confirmed the area was inaccessible by ground units and Henson would need to be rescued from the location based on current snow conditions.
The crew of 40 King 1 was able to land in an area near Henson's location, where he was contacted.
Henson did not report any injuries and was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Training Academy to meet with Fontana Station deputies without further incident.
The 40 King crew includes Pilot Reserve Deputy Dan Futscher and Tactical Flight Officer Deputy Jonathan Holt.
