Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) is working on a pipeline enhancement project near Sierra Lakes Parkway and Mango Avenue in northeastern Fontana.
Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the next four months.
Motorists can expect:
• Trucks and heavy equipment in the area
• Construction noise during equipment and crew work
• Pipeline work conducted in sections
• Lane closures marked with cones, flag personnel, and signs (only during work hours)
For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/CurrentProjects
