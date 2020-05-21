The California Department of Transportation is advising local motorists to be cautious while on the roadways during the Memorial Day weekend.
"Caltrans has compared traffic counts to one month ago and there is a slight increase in traffic at approximately 20 percent throughout the Inland Empire," said Terri Kasinga, a Caltrans media representative. "Be advised that local events may cause some traffic impacts, such as casino re-openings in Riverside County."
Historically, traffic congestion during holiday weekends exists on Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass, Barstow and the Nevada state line, as well as on Interstate 10 between Beaumont and Palm Desert.
"It is unknown what holiday traffic conditions will be during the COVID-19 impact," Kasinga said. "However, motorists are advised to check travel conditions before they go, fill up your gas tank, and ensure that your vehicle is in good running condition for warmer weather this weekend."
Motorists are urged to check for local restrictions due to COVID-19 with San Bernardino County at http://sbcounty.gov/covid19 and Riverside County at https://rivcoready.org/.
In addition, Caltrans is alerting drivers that there will be a moratorium for planned lane closures beginning Friday, May 22 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, May 26 at 6 p.m. Some lane closures will continue if they are already in place for construction projects such as State Route 60 in Ontario.
"Caltrans reminds motorists that speed limits are reduced in construction zones with double fines. Please do not speed -- it can cost you a ticket or a life. Designate a driver if you are under the influence -- of anything!" Kasinga said.
Residents can follow Caltrans on Facebook and Twitter @caltrans8 for traffic incidents and delays. To assist in planning a commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap.
