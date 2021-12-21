Mourners gathered to honor the life of an “angel” in Fontana — and to oppose the type of fast, reckless driving which apparently caused her tragic death.
A candlelight vigil in memory of Mariesha Collins, a 55-year-old Fontana resident and 27-year employee with the Los Angeles County Probation Department, was held on Dec. 20 on the corner of Baseline Avenue and San Sevaine Road.
That was the location where, on Dec. 10, a blue Infiniti traveling west on Baseline at a high rate of speed ran the red light and crashed into the Volkswagen driven by Collins, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
Collins had just been returning from a store where she had bought gift cards for children whose parents are incarcerated.
That desire to help others was very typical of Collins, family members said.
“She was an angel,” said her son, Marlon Collins. “No person could ever have a negative thing to say about her.”
Marlon said his mother, who was married for 32 years, was the “glue that held our family together.”
“She was a testament to putting her family first in everything she did,” and in turn, her family was inspired to do good deeds for other people, he said.
The vigil was attended by more than 100 friends, family members, and co-workers.
“We’re here because of a tragedy that should have never happened,” said Adolfo Gonzales, the chief of the L.A. County Probation Department. “We will always have the Collins family in our hearts.”
Marlon added: “Her smile will never die out.”
Speakers at the vigil, including Mariesha’s sister Myron, said they wanted to push for stronger measures to try to thwart motorists who drive too fast. In fiscal year 2018-2019, speed was a factor in approximately 45 percent of all fatal and injury-causing crashes in California, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Fontana Police Department said that the young driver of the Infiniti was arrested on a charge of vehicular manslaughter. Five people were in the Infiniti at the time and all of them were hospitalized. Since the collision, one of the passengers has remained in critical condition while the other occupants of the car have been released from local hospitals, police said.
