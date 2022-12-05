Fontana Unified School District has named Dr. Kimberly Moyer as the new principal of Palmetto Elementary School, the district said in a news release on Dec. 5.
Moyer has 15 years of experience in education and has served in a variety of positions in FUSD in recent years. She brings with her a passion for rigorous instructional experiences, educational technology, wellness in schools, and college and career readiness at the elementary level, the district said.
“Dr. Moyer has demonstrated a dedication to preparing her students for success and is on the cutting edge of education today,” Interim Superintendent Juan M. López said. “We are excited to see what is in store for Palmetto Elementary School under her guidance.”
Moyer will step in to lead Palmetto after serving as assistant principal at Sequoia Middle School and the district’s ACCESS Academy. She also taught at Fontana High School and Alder Middle School\ and was a teacher on assignment for Secondary English Language Arts.
During her tenure as assistant principal, Sequoia was recognized as a Microsoft Showcase School and earned designation as a California School to Watch in 2018 and 2021. The school was honored for its success in boosting student achievement, helping bridge the technology gap and creating a positive campus culture.
Moyer holds a master’s degree and doctorate in clinical psychology, as well as a bachelor’s degree in social science.
“I am ecstatic to serve as the principal of Palmetto Elementary School,” Dr. Moyer said. “I hope to both honor and value the traditions of Palmetto that came before me, as well as inspire, change and build a culture that values a love of learning, forward-thinking, and belonging for all. I look forward to collaborating with students, staff, families, and the community to make Palmetto the best elementary school in Fontana.”
