Multiple cars caught on fire during an incident in the northern area of Fontana on the afternoon of Aug. 10, but no injuries were reported.
The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot in the 16000 block of Sierra Lakes Parkway.
Fontana Police Department officers arrived and found that three vehicles were on fire, but no persons were inside the vehicles, according to Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
Firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames.
According to witnesses, a van caught fire and then the fire spread to other nearby vehicles. One of the drivers tried backing up while the vehicle was still on fire, but firefighters told him to get out and just leave the vehicle there.
