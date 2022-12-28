Multiple firearms were seized in Fontana by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, authorities said.
Investigators served a search warrant at a location in the city and recovered the firearms as well as a 3D printer used to create parts for the manufacturing of "ghost" guns, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 28.
This incident was part of the ongoing efforts of Operation Consequences, the Sheriff's Department said.
"The purpose of Operation Consequences is to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs," the Facebook post said.
