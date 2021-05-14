Multiple persons, including a young child, suffered injuries in a traffic collision on the Beech Avenue off-ramp at the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on May 13.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the collision, which occurred when a vehicle was stopped at the bottom of the off-ramp.
"Another vehicle came off the same off-ramp at a high rate of speed and collided into the stopped vehicle, pushing them forward and colliding into a third vehicle," the CHP said.
Passengers in the stopped vehicle suffered moderate to major injuries, the CHP said.
A witness said the motorist in the vehicle that caused the crash was driving recklessly, in excess of 100 mph, all the way from Pomona on the eastbound 210, before exiting at Beech.
The young girl who was severely hurt in the collision was unresponsive at first but was then revived by first responders before being transported to a hospital, the witness said.
Two other serious collisions have occurred at the same location in recent months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.