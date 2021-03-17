Multiple persons suffered injuries as a result of a two-vehicle collision in northern Fontana on March 16, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Sierra and Baseline avenues at about 11:10 p.m., said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
Two persons were transported with injuries to area hospitals following the collision.
A female driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, causing the collision, Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.