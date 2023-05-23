For David Munoz-Padilla, attending Fontana High School was a great experience. Being a Steeler made him mentally strong — while, at the same time, putting his mind at ease.
“I’ve learned to be more confident and more chill,” he said. “I’ve been able to enjoy my life and not necessarily stress about all things academic, because there’s so much more to life than that.”
This positive school-life balance paid off tremendously for Munoz-Padilla, because he was named the valedictorian of the Class of 2023.
Padilla, who achieved a grade point average of 4.6, will be attending Columbia University in New York in the fall. He is considering majoring in either environmental science or political science.
----- THE FOHI SALUTATORIAN, Lillybeth Banchon, will be heading to the University of Redlands with a double major in music performance and music composition.
Banchon, who attained a GPA of 4.5, said her years at Fohi were “amazing.”
“I’ve learned so much and I’ve gained so many valuable experiences and lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” she said.
----- FOHI’S senior awards night was held on May 22, two days before the graduation ceremony, and two other Steelers received top honors:
• Joshua Galicia was named the Outstanding Senior Boy. He will be attending UC Riverside and studying business economics.
• Ewalina Tupola was honored as the Outstanding Senior Girl. She will go to Grand Canyon University and major in education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.