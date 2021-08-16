A suspect who was being sought for allegedly murdering a man during a carjacking incident in Jurupa Valley was arrested at a motel in Fontana, authorities said.
Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, in coordination with investigators from the Central Homicide Unit, located the suspect, Eric Darryl Martinez, 29, at a motel on the 10000 block of Sierra Avenue, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release on Aug. 16.
The suspect barricaded himself inside a room and the Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was deployed and subsequently took Martinez into custody.
No other persons were hurt or injured during this arrest. The suspect was later booked into custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center.
Martinez was wanted in connection with an incident on Aug. 11, when deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff Station responded to the 9000 block of Mission Boulevard regarding a possible carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.
Upon arrival, deputies located the victim suffering from multiple injuries who was pronounced deceased. The suspect fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.