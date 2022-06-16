Anointed Vessel Productions will host its 6th Annual Music and Arts Cultural Awareness Extravaganza on Saturday, June 25.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Central Middle School Multipurpose Hall, 4795 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside.
“This event will transport you to the famous Cotton Club where you will experience all the glitz and glamor of the ‘Harlem Renaissance Era,’” said Patricia Franks, the CEO and founder of Anointed Vessel Productions.
The extravaganza will feature tributes to legendary jazz singers, show dance girls, a live band, a buffet, and a presentation of the one act play “The Cotton Club Revisited.”
There will also be vendors, art exhibitions, a silent auction, best costume and best dance contests, and a photo booth.
“This fundraiser will help sustain our arts programs, and all proceeds benefit disadvantaged youth,” Franks said.
Anointed Vessel Productions is a 501(C) 3 public charity nonprofit organization providing outreach services through workshops and resources in underserved communities, and development programs for disadvantaged youth ages 11-17 through performing arts educational programs.
For more information, contact Franks at production@anointedvessel.org or visit www.anointedvessel.org.
