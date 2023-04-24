Steve Myers has been named the 2023 Building and Safety Employee of the Year in Fontana.
Myers, an assistant building official, was honored by the City Council during a meeting earlier this month.
Myers was praised by Building and Safety Director Jeffrey Baughman for his excellent work during the past year.
Myers’ job is to make sure construction and renovation is done safely while meeting certain requirements and following approved plans.
He was thankful to receive the recognition.
“The City of Fontana employees are like a big family, and so it makes it real easy to help everybody and do my job,” he said.
