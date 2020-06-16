San Bernardino County is moving into reopening more businesses as part of Stage 3 of California’s four-stage reopening plan.
Starting Friday, June 19, nail salons, tattoo studios, body waxing and other personal services are allowed to reopen in the county with modifications.
These are among several Stage 3 businesses and activities the state Department of Public Health is permitting in counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of coronavirus cases, testing and preparedness.
"We thank all our businesses -- and everyone who is patronizing these businesses -- for following public health safety guidelines," the county said in a news release.
"As businesses continue to open, we need to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing hands when entering a business (or facility)."
For weeks, owners of nail salons had been urging the state to permit them to reopen, but Gov. Gavin Newsom had been reluctant. Newsom stirred up controversy in May by claiming that community spread of COVID-19 began at a nail salon while not providing specific details of that case.
The state has issued guidance documents on personal services here: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/expanded-personal-services.pdf
Last week, California added community (i.e., public) swimming pools and movie theaters with limited capacity to schools, day camps, bars, gyms and other sectors to begin reopening.
The state also has issued guidance documents for those sectors:
• Movie theaters https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-family-entertainment.pdf
• Bars and wineries https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-restaurants-bars.pdf
• Family entertainment centers https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-family-entertainment.pdf
• Museums, galleries and zoos https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-zoos-museums.pdf
• Fitness facilities https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-fitness.pdf
• Campgrounds and public pools https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-campgrounds.pdf
• Hotels https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-hotels-lodging-rentals.pdf
• Satellite wagering facilities https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-cardrooms-racetracks.pdf
Small businesses that need assistance complying with the guidance should look into the San Bernardino County COVID Compliant Business Partnership Program, https://sbcovid19.com/covid-compliant-business-partnership-program/. Participating small businesses can receive up to $2,500 in funding to pay for improvement, equipment, and supplies needed to comply with safety guidance.
