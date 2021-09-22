NASA astronaut Victor Glover, who graduated from Ontario High School, visited Fontana on Sept. 18.
Glover, who is a commander in the Navy, was invited by the Fontana Police Officers Association and the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana to make a special guest appearance at the annual Chillin’ N Grillin’ Community-Police Barbecue Competition.
Cmdr. Glover piloted the Crew-1 Crew Dragon spacecraft named Resilience which launched from Cape Canaveral on Nov. 16, 2020. He and his fellow astronauts spent 167 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) before splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast on May 2, 2021.
Glover told the attendees, including many fifth-grade students from Ted J. Porter Elementary School, what it is like to travel in space and live aboard the ISS.
Glover was welcomed to the event by the award-winning Summit High School Band under the direction of James Sharp. The band gave a powerful rendition of the National Anthem as Chaffey High School’s Navy ROTC Honor Guard saluted the officer and escorted him to the stage.
There he was greeted by Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Fox Sports IE talk show host and event emcee Brian Arrington, Vernall Townsend of the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, and Jason Delair of the Fontana POA.
“Fontana POA wanted to recognize the excellence of Commander Glover’s life and accomplishments,” Delair said. “We believe he is an inspiration for our youth. He was outstanding in academics and sports in high school and college. He has continued to excel as a naval aviator, naval officer, and astronaut.”
Attendees at the event watched dance performances by the K-Club of Summit High School and a local Ballet Folklorico group.
The Riverside Sheriffs Association won first place in the barbecue competition. Second place for ribs went to the San Bernardino County Firefighters Association while Fontana POA captured second place for chicken. Attendees also sampled side dishes from Juan Pollo and Healthy Fontana.
Major support for the event was contributed by Costco Fontana, Warren, and the Fontana Chamber of Commerce. Special recognition went to Amelia and Idilio Sanchez, whose support made five years of Chillin’ N Grillin’ possible.
