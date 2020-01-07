Officer Joshua Nassar was named the Fontana Police Department's October 2019 Employee of the Month for his work in arresting two suspects who fled the scene of an incident in which three persons were shot.
On Oct. 5 at about 1:05 a.m., Nassar was in the area of Cherry and Banana avenues in southern Fontana. He heard several gunshots just north of his location. He radioed dispatch regarding what he heard and responded to the area of Banana and El Contento Avenue.
At that point, he spotted a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. He attempted a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. He requested additional units and medical staff to the area where he heard the shots to check for anyone injured.
Nassar continued to follow the suspect vehicle and during the pursuit, the driver of the suspect vehicle rammed another officer’s unit as he was attempting to block an intersection to keep other drivers from being injured. The suspect vehicle became disabled and eventually had to stop after driving on a rim for a couple of miles.
Nassar, with the assistance of other officers, was able to take two dangerous suspects into custody without any further incident.
As other officers arrived at the shooting scene, they discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were in critical condition, having suffered numerous gunshot wounds to the upper torso, and one suffered multiple non-life threatening wounds to his legs.
"Nassar’s quick actions and forethought to have officers and paramedics respond saved the lives of all three victims," said Fontana Police Chief Billy Green.
Nassar arrested the driver on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, and the passenger was arrested on three counts of attempted murder.
"Nassar should be commended for his daily work ethic and especially for his calm and professional demeanor during a highly stressful incident," Green said.
During his time with the Fontana P.D., Nassar has received several Employee of the Month awards, Green said.
"He is a lateral officer who comes to us with great experience," Green said. "He is a highly motivated and proactive officer. He routinely makes arrests for stolen vehicles and gang crimes."
Nassar, who was honored during a City Council meeting in December, is being assigned to the Gang Unit this month.
