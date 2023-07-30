Fontana’s National Night Out celebration will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
Admission is free.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.
The event will include food as well as activities for children.
