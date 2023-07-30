National Night Out

A youngster gets a chance to hold and wear some police equipment during the 2022 National Night Out event in Fontana. This year's event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Miller Park.

Fontana’s National Night Out celebration will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.

Admission is free.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

The event will include food as well as activities for children.

