Dr. William J. Barber II, a nationally recognized pastor and social justice advocate, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Fontana on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The event will take place at 3 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church, 15006 Randall Avenue.
Barber's goal is to build a broad-based grassroots movement grounded in the moral tenets of faith-based communities and the United States Constitution to confront racial and economic inequalities in America.
As pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, North Carolina (since 1993), and president of the North Carolina conference of the NAACP (2005–2017), Barber approaches social justice through the lens of the ethical and moral treatment of people as laid out in the Christian Bible, the Reconstruction and Civil Rights movements of the South, and the U.S. Constitution.
Bishop Emory James of Fontana, the host pastor for the event, said Barber is effective at building unusually inclusive fusion coalitions that are multiracial and interfaith, reach across gender, age, and class lines, and are dedicated to addressing poverty, inequality, and systemic racism.
The event is being hosted by Ephesians New Testament Church and the City of Fontana. Psalmist Mary Haynes will be performing at the celebration.
Admission is free to the public. Seating is limited. For tickets, call (909) 823-2310.
