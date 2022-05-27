“Pocketbook Sermons and Practices,” a new book by Dr. Rev. Carlos Seals of Fontana, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
“Pocketbook Sermons and Practices” guides the reader through inspirational essays, each ending with an affirmation, a meditation, and a practice.
“Use these sermons and exercises and begin where you are to uplift yourself,” Seals said.
The 146-page paperback has a retail price of $14 (eBook $10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.