New cases of the coronavirus have declined in San Bernardino County at the start of the New Year, according to statistics provided by the county’s COVID-19 website.
After the number of new cases increased in early December of 2022, reaching 566, there was a steady decline to 165 on Dec. 31.
Then the case number plunged to 52 on Jan. 3, which is one of the lowest daily totals seen in the county since the pandemic began in early 2020.
Health officials had been concerned about a possible spike in cases following the recent holidays, similar to the early months of both 2021 and 2022. But so far, a large case increase has not taken place, primarily because of the residents who have been vaccinated.
The number of daily deaths in the county due to COVID-19 has stayed close to zero in recent months.
Despite the reduction in new cases and deaths, officials said that the coronavirus remains a threat and are urging all residents to get vaccinated and boosted.
For more information, visit sbcovid19.com.
