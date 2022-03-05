The Fontana City Council will be addressing two very significant concerns during the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, March 8: a new city manager and the redistricting process.
Fontana has been seeking a replacement for Mark Denny, who was the city manager for 17 months before resigning last October. Shannon Yauchzee has been filling in as interim city manager since then.
In a new business item in the agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting, the city is scheduled to orally report compensation and approve a city manager employment agreement.
The city manager position is very important in Fontana, because the person who is chosen serves as the chief executive officer of the city.
----- ALSO on Tuesday, the City Council will be holding its fourth and final public hearing on redistricting at 5 p.m. (prior to the regular meeting).
Council members will evaluate the draft maps which have been submitted for review. These draft maps can be viewed at this website: https://www.fontana.org/3432/Redistricting-2021
Every 10 years, districts must be redrawn so that each district is about equal in population.
This process is designed to ensure that each of the four City Council members represents about the same number of constituents (the vote for the fifth member, the mayor, is city-wide). Redistricting will affect future elections, starting with the one this November.
Persons who have questions or comments can email: redistricting2021@fontana.org.
