The number of new COVID-19 cases is continuing to go down in San Bernardino County, according to county officials.
There was a small spike in new cases in July, but since then, the infection rate has been consistently dropping.
The county has had a total of 661,170 confirmed cases and 8,015 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.
In Fontana, there have been 82,469 cases and 792 deaths.
For information about vaccinations, visit sbcovid19.com.
