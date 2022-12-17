As we head into the holidays, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in San Bernardino County and residents are advised to take precautions.
The State of California and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have determined the community level of COVID-19 in the county is at a high tier, which means that the county has a case rate of more than 200 cases per 100,000 people.
At the beginning of December, cases were at 102 per 100,000 people and have since risen to 226 cases per 100,000.
Also, pediatric hospital beds are at capacity due to an increase in RSV and other respiratory illnesses.
The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to keep individuals safe and help alleviate the capacity in hospitals. Parents of children 6 months and older who completed a primary series of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or received the first two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are urged to schedule an appointment for their children to receive the appropriate recently updated COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine.
“The best way to stay safe is by getting your flu and COVID-19 vaccine,” said San Bernardino County Health Officer Michael Sequeira. “They are safe and effective at preventing respiratory illnesses.”
Vaccines are available for individuals 6 months and older. To schedule a COVID-19 or flu vaccine, visit MyTurn.CA.gov.
The county’s Department of Aging and Adult Services has been offering a Homebound Vaccination Program. Free in-home COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available for eligible homebound San Bernardino County residents, their families, and caretakers. For more information about this program, call (888) 743-1485.
