The number of new coronavirus infections in Fontana is continuing to go down.
Fontana had a total of 39,088 cases of COVID-19 as of March 22, according to the San Bernardino County Public Health Department.
The number of cases increased by just eight over the previous day. In contrast, on many days during the huge increase in cases which occurred in November and December, several hundreds of infections were reported.
The county said that 425 Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus.
Overall, the county had 289,846 cases and 3,692 deaths as of March 22.
“We have seen a steady decline in all the key metrics, including hospitalizations, and that decline should persist as we continue vaccinating more and more residents every week,” said Corwin Porter, the county's public health director.
County officials are still urging residents to get tested. Free testing is available in Fontana at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, and the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street. For appointments, visit sbcovid19.com.
