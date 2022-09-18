A new COVID-19 booster has been authorized for use and is now available throughout San Bernardino County vaccination sites.
The booster, which targets the Omicron variant as well as the previous virus strains, is called a “bivalent vaccine.” All residents 12-years of age and older are eligible to receive the bivalent booster, two months following completion of their primary series or last monovalent (original) booster dose.
“The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters are designed to give you broad protection against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, and can help restore protection that may have waned since your previous vaccination,” said San Bernardino County Assistant Health Officer Dr. Sharon Wang.
The highly transmissible Omicron variant has commonly been detected in most COVID-19 cases, although the number of new cases has decrease during the past two months in the county. The bivalent booster, in combination with testing and prevention, will be vital in continuing to keep the community safe, the county said.
Residents can make an appointment for the new booster vaccine by visiting myturn.ca.gov. For additional information about COVID-19, visit sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.