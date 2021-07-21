Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Los Angeles County recently re-instituted an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status.
Case numbers are also going up somewhat in San Bernardino County, but officials here are not following in L.A. County's footsteps.
"San Bernardino County is not contemplating any local health orders at this time," county spokesman David Wert said on July 19.
San Bernardino County's policy remains the same: fully vaccinated individuals won't need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.
However, Wert added: "The County is watching the daily numbers very closely."
New cases have risen throughout the nation because of the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant (although the numbers remain much lower than they were during the gigantic spike in infections last November and December).
L.A. County has reported more than a seven-fold increase in new cases in the month since the state's economic reopening took full effect on June 15.
In San Bernardino County, there have been 302,429 confirmed cases and 4,831 deaths as of July 19. In Fontana, there have been 40,494 cases since the pandemic began last year.
Almost all of the new cases involve people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
"Vaccination is the best available protection against all variants of COVID-19," Wert said. "Vaccination is virtually a guarantee against becoming seriously ill. Vaccines have proven to be extremely safe and highly effective. Vaccines are free and easily available to everyone 12 and older."
In Fontana, the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, offers vaccinations Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. To make an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov.
