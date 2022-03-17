Two years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic first began in the local area. Now, after a series of ups and downs in the fight against the coronavirus, there is much good news to report.
New cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest points since last summer, and most mask mandates and other health-related restrictions have been eliminated.
Still, experts are warning that the possible emergence of a new variant could bring about additional turmoil, just like the Omicron caused this past winter. Therefore, all eligible residents are urged to get vaccinated in order to be highly protected against the most severe effects of the virus.
As of March 17, Fontana has had a total of 69,874 cases and 687 deaths since the pandemic started.
During the past month, there have been only 465 new cases reported in Fontana, which represents a huge decline. On some days during the biggest outbreaks of the pandemic, there had been several hundred new cases reported each day in Fontana.
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 564,207 cases and 6,731 deaths as of March 17.
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the mandatory mask mandate for students in grades K-12 earlier this month. As a result, masking is not required but is still strongly recommended for students, staff, and visitors while indoors, the Fontana Unified School District said.
“Students and staff who prefer to continue to mask will be welcome to do so,” the FUSD said in a message to the community. “Schools will continue to follow other safety measures that have been in place, which include: daily temperature checks for students and staff, the use of advanced air filtration systems, daily sanitization, and providing personal protective equipment (masks and hand sanitizer).”
The FUSD website has COVID-19 updates at https://www.fusd.net/coronavirus.
----- THE CITY OF FONTANA, in partnership with San Bernardino County, will be offering two COVID-19 test kit distribution drive-thru events for Fontana residents on Wednesday, March 23 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The events will be held at these locations:
• Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue
• Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue
The test kits will be available while supplies last, and participants are required to stay in their car.
The city is also offering free vaccinations as well as testing at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue. To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, go to https://sbcovid19.com/testing-sites/. To schedule an appointment for vaccinations, go to MyTurn.ca.gov. Persons can also call the COVID-19 Hotline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
