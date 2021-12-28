New coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are rising in San Bernardino County.
The county had a total of 383,072 cases and 6,009 deaths, according to statistics posted on the county’s COVID-19 website on Dec. 28.
Fontana had a total of 48,964 cases -- a large increase of 750 from the day before -- and 638 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2000.
Hospitalizations, which went up during the summer due to the Delta variant before dropping down in the fall, are increasing once again. The county reported 398 confirmed COVID-19 patients and 21 suspected patients as of Dec. 24.
The number of residents wanting to get tested for COVID-19 has risen dramatically, causing appointments to be filled to capacity at some sites in the county. In fact, extremely long lines have been seen at the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana.
Health experts had been very concerned about a potential rapid increase in COVID-19 infections during the holidays because of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which has spread throughout the nation during the past month.
The California Department of Public Health issued a statewide order requiring masks in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. The order took effect Dec. 15 and runs through Jan. 15.
Experts are continuing to urge all residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19, because vaccines have been very effective in reducing the risk of severe illness and death.
For more information, visit sbcovid19.com or call (909) 387-3911.
