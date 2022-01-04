The number of new COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed in San Bernardino County at the start of the New Year as the Omicron variant has spread wildly, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.
On Jan. 4, the county reported that there have been a total of 400,972 confirmed cases, a gigantic increase of 16,039 (4.2 percent) from the previous day’s total of 384,933. This is the largest one-day increase since January of 2021.
A total of 6,019 county residents have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020.
The number of hospitalizations has risen higher than the highest point of the Delta wave in the summer.
----- IN FONTANA, the number of new cases jumped from 48,964 to 51,165 in the past week, an increase of 2,201, according to the county’s report on Jan. 4.
Fontana has had 639 COVID-19 deaths.
Health experts had been very concerned about a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections during the recent holidays because of Omicron, which is extremely contagious.
The California Department of Public Health issued a statewide order requiring masks in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. The order took effect Dec. 15 and runs through Jan. 15.
Experts are continuing to urge all residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19, because vaccines have been very effective in reducing the risk of severe illness and death.
For information about testing and vaccines, visit sbcovid19.com or call (909) 387-3911.
(1) comment
What is the definition of a Covid "CASE"? Tested positive - no symptoms? Tested positive with symptoms? Treated for a fracture and was Covid tested positive?
