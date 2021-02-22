To support essential COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has partnered with San Bernardino County to host a super vaccination site.
The clinic will be held at IEHP's headquarters at 10801 Sixth Street in Rancho Cucamonga beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Regular hours of operation will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The vaccination clinic is scheduled to run for approximately six months.
Appointments are required and can be made at SBCovid19.com/vaccine.
"The county's partnership with IEHP will result in a very visible increase in the number of vaccinations we carry out in San Bernardino County and make vaccinations much more accessible to important segments of our population," said Curt Hagman, who serves as both chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and vice chair of the IEHP Governing Board.
"IEHP is a well-known and respected name in healthcare in our region," 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford said. "I'm confident they will be a great partner in our efforts to get more people vaccinated in a very efficient manner."
County and IEHP nurses will administer about 500 vaccines per day and plan to work up to administering 1,000 vaccines per day, based on availability. The clinic will include options to support individuals with mobility issues and an observation area to monitor for any side effects.
"Getting these vaccines to our residents is a critical element in our fight to contain COVID-19," said Karen Hansberger M.D., IEHP's chief medical officer. "Residents should be vaccinated as soon as they are able and we are doing all we can to make that happen. Receiving the vaccine as a community puts us one step closer to living safe and healthy lives."
To ensure members and residents have the latest information on vaccine distribution efforts, the health plan will continue to work with Riverside and San Bernardino counties and provide the latest information on its website, iehp.org.
