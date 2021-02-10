Effective Feb. 16, San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) will begin to resume new jury trials due to the State of California lifting its regional-stay-at-home order on Jan. 25.
The jury trials had been halted last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
SBSC continues to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, along with state and local public health orders, to ensure the safety of all court users, judicial officers, and employees while balancing access to justice during the COVID-19 pandemic, the court said in a news release.
Many safety protocols are in place to ensure jurors, along with all court users, remain safe while inside any court location, including, but not limited to:
• Limiting the number of jurors called in at one time
• Enforcing social distancing during the entire jury process
• Face masks are required at all times
• Increased cleaning and sanitation
• Restricted elevator use
• Required health screenings
• Fewer trials in session at one time
• Use of off-site and on-site alternative locations for jury pooling at every location
Members of the public are encouraged to frequently check SBSC’s website (www.sb-court.org), social media accounts (Twitter and Facebook), and designated COVID-19 page (www.sb-court.org/covid-19) for the latest services available to the public.
