The coronavirus pandemic has caused major disruptions in Fontana for more than a year, but the Fontana Police Department has still been very active in hiring new officers.
In fact, the department has brought in 29 new officers since March of 2020, Police Chief Billy Green announced on June 22, when the Fontana City Council held its first in-person public meeting in 15 months.
The 29 officers will be officially recognized during an event in the city on June 29, but in the meantime, four of those newcomers were welcomed at the City Council meeting. Those officers were Deepjyot Grewal, Mavil Padilla, Victor Reyes, and Randy McDowell, who were sworn in by Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
----- ALSO during the meeting, a ceremony was held to honor City Councilmember John Roberts, who was celebrating his 76th birthday. Roberts, who was first elected in 1992, is the council's longest-serving member. He represents District 4, which covers the southern area of the city.
